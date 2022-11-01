IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £16,400 ($19,816.34).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Max Royde bought 748,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £935,000 ($1,129,772.84).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

LON IQG opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £102.77 million and a PE ratio of -49.26. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.03).

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

