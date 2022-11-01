iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,379,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

