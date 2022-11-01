iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEMV. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EEMV opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11.

