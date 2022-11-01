iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.22. 104,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 28,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.202 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
