iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.22. 104,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 28,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.202 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.