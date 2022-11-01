iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 584,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 264,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.