iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

