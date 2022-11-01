Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,064,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,999,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 5,123,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

