Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.40 ($3.27).

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

