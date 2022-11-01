James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

James River Group stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $946.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $7,116,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in James River Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 115,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

