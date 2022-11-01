JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
JD.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
