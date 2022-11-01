JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 761.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

