JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 43,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

JDE Peet's Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

JDE Peet's Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

