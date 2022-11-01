Jefferies Financial Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $135.00

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.