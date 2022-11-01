Jefferies Financial Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $135.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.