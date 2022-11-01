JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

JBLU stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

