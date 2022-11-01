John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 34,194 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32,258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.