Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $457.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

