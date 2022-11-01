Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

