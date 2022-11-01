Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

