Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.66 and last traded at $108.23. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

