Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 14,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 32,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Kingswood Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingswood Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.