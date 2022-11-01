KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

