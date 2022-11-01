KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

