Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

