Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

