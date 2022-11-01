KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64). 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

KRM22 Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.27. The stock has a market cap of £18.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.72.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

