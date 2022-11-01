Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 600 ($7.25).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 495.20 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 563.50 ($6.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

