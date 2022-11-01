Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 40,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 57,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
