Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,280.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,634.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 549,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,405,000 after purchasing an additional 518,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,915.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.