Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,127.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

