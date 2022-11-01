LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 212,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 333,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.66% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 550,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.