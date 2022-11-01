LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 212,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 333,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 7.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 550,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.