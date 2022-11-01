Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.13 ($0.75).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 42.02 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £28.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.05.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). In other news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

