LumiraDx (LMDX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is one of 966 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LumiraDx to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LumiraDx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $421.43 million -$100.93 million -1.97 LumiraDx Competitors $1.82 billion $241.31 million -4.21

Profitability

LumiraDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares LumiraDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -39.10% -216.31% -40.83% LumiraDx Competitors -3,232.72% -146.94% -23.24%

Risk & Volatility

LumiraDx has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LumiraDx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 3 0 3.00 LumiraDx Competitors 3330 13473 39630 653 2.66

LumiraDx presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 987.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.66%. Given LumiraDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

LumiraDx competitors beat LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

