MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Up 2.8 %

MGNX opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $314.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.92. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Insider Activity

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,542,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.