Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 5483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

