Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Masco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 151,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 218.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

