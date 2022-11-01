Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mattel were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 728.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 293,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 110.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 191.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

