Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 47.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 516,330 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 331,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,186,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.