Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,307 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average of $260.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.