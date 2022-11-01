MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $260.59 and last traded at $263.99. Approximately 10,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 674,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.