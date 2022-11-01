MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.26. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

