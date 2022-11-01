MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MLKN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.41.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll
In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
