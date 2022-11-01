Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.