Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after buying an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.