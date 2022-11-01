Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $361.21.
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $358.86 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
