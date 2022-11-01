Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $136.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $172.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

