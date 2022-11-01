Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $432.00 at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $569.00 to $432.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.79. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 30.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

