Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MPWR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $339.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

