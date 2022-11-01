Montis Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,727.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

