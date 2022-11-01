Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $140.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

