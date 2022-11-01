Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 277 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($2,014.91).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 644 ($7.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 468 ($5.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 746.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 907.76. The company has a market capitalization of £367.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2,012.50.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

