Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
MSI opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average is $226.88. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
